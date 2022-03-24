Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
IPL 2022: Mumbai Police Ensures Full Safety Ahead Of Season Opener At Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Police said that it will provide adequate security arrangements at stadiums in the city and at the hotels of players and support staff.

Chennai Super Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 opener at Wankhede Stadium. Screengrab - Twitter/@ChennaiIPL

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 7:39 pm

Mumbai Police is geared up to ensure full security for the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will kick off this weekend, an official release said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

There have been no intelligence inputs about any terror threat to the cricket extravaganza that will begin at the Wankhede stadium in South Mumbai from March 26, it added.

Adequate security arrangements will be made at the two stadiums in the city (Wankhede and Brabourne) where matches will be played as well as the hotels where the players and support staff will be staying, police said.

Some unverified viral messages on social media had said that `terrorists' had conducted recce at Hotel Trident, the Wankhede Stadium and along the bus route between these two locations, but the police release said they had not received any such information.

