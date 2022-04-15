Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

IPL 2022, MI Vs LSG: Where To Get Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming

Can Mumbai Indians end their winless run in IPL 2022? The five-time champions face Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Check MI vs LSG, match and telecast details.

IPL 2022, MI Vs LSG: Where To Get Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming
Defeat on Saturday against Lucknow Super Giants will be a new low for Mumbai Indians. Watch MI vs LSG, IPL 2022 cricket match. Photo: Sportzpics/IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 2:55 pm

Two teams with contrasting fortunes meet in Mumbai on Saturday as double-headers return for the weekend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 action. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, confused and rattled, will look to end their losing streak when they meet debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the first match on Saturday. This is match 26 of IPL 2022. And here's all you need to know about the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, including telecast details.

IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule | Match Odds

Mumbai Indians have lost all their matches so far this season -- Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. IPL is a ten-team league, and five have already exposed Mumbai's weaknesses. Not a good reading for the most successful side in IPL. But, Rohit Sharma & Co. can still redeem themselves. They still have nine matches to play in the revamped league stage. A win on Saturday can trigger a revival. History is witness. They have done it.

For KL Rahul's Super Giants, another scalp will only increase their confidence. After losing to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, they won three matches on the trot -- beating Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. But they lost to Rajasthan Royals in a tense chase.

Team News

Related stories

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene Admits Injured Jofra Archer’s Absence Is Hurting Team

MI Vs PBKS, IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer Questions Mumbai Indians’ Choice To Bench Rs 8.25 Crore-Buy Tim David

IPL 2022, RR Vs LSG, Match 20: Rajasthan Royals Beat Lucknow Super Giants By three Runs – In Pics

Mumbai Indians: As Rohit said after their most recent defeat, nothing is working for them. They even resorted to fielding only two overseas players, but a win still eludes them. On Saturday, they can field the full quota of foreign players in the line-up and give a chance to the likes of Tim David, Riley Meredith and Fabian Allen.

Lucknow Super Giants: They have a very strong team. Unlike Mumbai Indians, they are spoilt for choices. The presence of former Mumbai stars, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya augurs well. And with star all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, Lucknow at least on paper look like a winning team. But again, picking the best XI is the tricky part.

How To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 match 26 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Fans can stream the MI vs LSG match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Venue And Pitch

This will be the seventh match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai this IPL season. Mumbai Indians played their first match here and lost to Delhi by four wickets. Lucknow also played one match here. They beat Chennai by six wickets. And the venue has so far witnessed some high-scoring matches. But with an early start, the notorious dew factor will not come into play.

Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat/Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Tags

Sports Cricket Live Streaming Of Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants MI Vs LSG IPL 2020 IPL Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Rohit Sharma Kl Rahul Cricket Live Streaming Cricket Preview
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read