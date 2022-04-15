IPL 2022, MI Vs LSG: Where To Get Mumbai Indians Vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming

Two teams with contrasting fortunes meet in Mumbai on Saturday as double-headers return for the weekend of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 action. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians, confused and rattled, will look to end their losing streak when they meet debutants Lucknow Super Giants in the first match on Saturday. This is match 26 of IPL 2022. And here's all you need to know about the Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, including telecast details.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their matches so far this season -- Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. IPL is a ten-team league, and five have already exposed Mumbai's weaknesses. Not a good reading for the most successful side in IPL. But, Rohit Sharma & Co. can still redeem themselves. They still have nine matches to play in the revamped league stage. A win on Saturday can trigger a revival. History is witness. They have done it.

For KL Rahul's Super Giants, another scalp will only increase their confidence. After losing to fellow debutants Gujarat Titans, they won three matches on the trot -- beating Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. But they lost to Rajasthan Royals in a tense chase.

Team News

Mumbai Indians : As Rohit said after their most recent defeat, nothing is working for them. They even resorted to fielding only two overseas players, but a win still eludes them. On Saturday, they can field the full quota of foreign players in the line-up and give a chance to the likes of Tim David, Riley Meredith and Fabian Allen.

Lucknow Super Giants : They have a very strong team. Unlike Mumbai Indians, they are spoilt for choices. The presence of former Mumbai stars, Quinton de Kock and Krunal Pandya augurs well. And with star all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, Lucknow at least on paper look like a winning team. But again, picking the best XI is the tricky part.

How To Watch Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 Match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2022 match 26 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

Fans can stream the MI vs LSG match live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Venue And Pitch

This will be the seventh match at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai this IPL season. Mumbai Indians played their first match here and lost to Delhi by four wickets. Lucknow also played one match here. They beat Chennai by six wickets. And the venue has so far witnessed some high-scoring matches. But with an early start, the notorious dew factor will not come into play.

Likely Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians : Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat/Riley Meredith, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.