IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Achieves Unique Record During His 70 Not Out Against RCB

In-form Jos Buttler once again had a ball in IPL 2022 as he struck 70 not out off 47 balls on Tuesday night in Rajasthan Royals’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Though RR eventually lost the game by 4 wickets, Buttler’s sensational knock that came in the first innings helping RR post a competitive total of 169/3 on the board saw him achieving a unique record. While Buttler’s innings was laced with 6 sixes, it didn’t have any four in it. This saw Buttler becoming the batsman to register the highest T20 score without any four.

Before Buttler the record was held by Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura, who had scored 65 runs off 31 balls in the country’s Domestic T20 without any four way back in November, 2010. However, his innings included 7 sixes.

Talking about RR vs RCB match from Tuesday night, Buttler was dropped twice in the game before he could dug in his heels at one end. The Wankhede pitch became slower as the innings of Rajasthan Royals progressed but Buttler picked pace later on as he and Shimron Hetmyer collected 43 runs off the final two overs to help RR post a respected total on the board.

In reply, a vintage Dinesh Karthik scored 44 not out off 23 balls to take RCB home with 4 wickets in hand. Shahbaz Ahmed’s 45 off 26 also helped the team’s cause as they duo stitched 67 runs for the sixth wicket to turn the game in favour of RCB.