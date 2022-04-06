Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Achieves Unique Record During His 70 Not Out Against RCB

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 70-run knock that came off just 47 balls was laced with 6 sixes but it didn't have any four in it.

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Achieves Unique Record During His 70 Not Out Against RCB
Rajasthan Royals lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore despite Jos Buttler’s heroic effort. Twitter/@IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 1:23 am

In-form Jos Buttler once again had a ball in IPL 2022 as he struck 70 not out off 47 balls on Tuesday night in Rajasthan Royals’ match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

RR vs RCB HIGHLIGHTSSCORECARD | IPL POINTS TABLE | IPL SCHEDULE 

Related stories

IPL 2022, RR Vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik Helps Royal Challengers Bangalore Register Second Successive Win

RR Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Vintage Dinesh Karthik Takes Royal Challengers Bangalore Home - Highlights

Though RR eventually lost the game by 4 wickets, Buttler’s sensational knock that came in the first innings helping RR post a competitive total of 169/3 on the board saw him achieving a unique record. While Buttler’s innings was laced with 6 sixes, it didn’t have any four in it. This saw Buttler becoming the batsman to register the highest T20 score without any four.

Before Buttler the record was held by Zimbabwe’s Elton Chigumbura, who had scored 65 runs off 31 balls in the country’s Domestic T20 without any four way back in November, 2010. However, his innings included 7 sixes.

Talking about RR vs RCB match from Tuesday night, Buttler was dropped twice in the game before he could dug in his heels at one end. The Wankhede pitch became slower as the innings of Rajasthan Royals progressed but Buttler picked pace later on as he and Shimron Hetmyer collected 43 runs off the final two overs to help RR post a respected total on the board.

In reply, a vintage Dinesh Karthik scored 44 not out off 23 balls to take RCB home with 4 wickets in hand. Shahbaz Ahmed’s 45 off 26 also helped the team’s cause as they duo stitched 67 runs for the sixth wicket to turn the game in favour of RCB.

Tags

Sports IPL Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League RR Vs RCB Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dinesh Karthik Shahbaz Ahmed Jos Buttler New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read