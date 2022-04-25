Monday, Apr 25, 2022
IPL 2022: ‘BCCI Happy With Playoff Arrangements At Eden Gardens,’ Says CAB

The playoff matches of IPL 2022 will witness full capacity crowd. Eden Gardens hosts first two playoff matches before the tournament moves to Ahmedabad.

The first qualifier of IPL 2022 takes place on May 24, while the eliminator will be held on May 25. Twitter/@CabCricket

Updated: 25 Apr 2022 7:44 pm

The BCCI is happy with the arrangements made for the two IPL playoff matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata next month, the Cricket Association of Bengal said on Monday.

The first qualifier will be played on May 24, while the eliminator will be held on May 25, both at the Eden Gardens.

A BCCI team visited Eden Gardens and conducted a recce of the facilities ahead of the two matches, the CAB stated.

The IPL team thereafter met the top brass of the CAB, led by President Avishek Dalmiya, along with Secretary Snehashis Ganguly.

"The meeting was fruitful. The team was satisfied with the arrangements," Dalmiya said.

The playoff matches will witness 100 per cent capacity crowd for the first time after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The BCCI has given green signal to full capacity crowd in Kolkata and Ahmedabad which will host the second qualifier and the IPL summit clash.

