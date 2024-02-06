Sports

Messi's Leg 'Better' But Still Unsure About Japan Match

Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, said his leg was getting better but he was still not entirely sure if he would be able to play the Inter Miami vs Vissel Kobe club friendly match in Tokyo. "I don't know if I can (play) or not but I feel a lot better and really want to do it," Messi said ahead of the match, which is slated for on Wednesday. "This afternoon we're going to practice, we'll try again. I have a good feeling, compared to how I was." There was a massive fan uproar in Hong Kong when he did not take the field for the previous friendly game against Hong Kong XI.

February 6, 2024

