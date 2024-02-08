Sports

Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly: Lionel Messi Enthralls Fans

After all the hullaballoo around Lionel Messi's unavailability for the Inter Miami CF tour, the Argentine national team skipper played the second half of his club's friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe and nearly scored in 30 minutes in Tokyo. The 2022 World Cup winner ended the global pre-season on a high note. Messi entered the field in the 60th minute after he missed the Hong Kong game due to an adductor injury. After a 0-0 draw in regulation, the match went to penalty kicks and Vissel won the shootout 4-3.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 8, 2024

Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right gives his jersey to a Vissel Kobe's official after their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

1/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Vissel Kobe's players celebrate their victory over Inter Miami during their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

2/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement
3/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Ryuho Kikuchi during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement
4/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi prepares to enter the pitch during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement
5/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Robert Taylor, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Gotoku Sakai during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Advertisement
6/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Fans display posters during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

7/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Inter Miami's Jordi Alba, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Gotoku Sakai during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

8/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Vissel Kobe's Yuya Osako, left, battles for the ball against Inter Miami's Noah Allen during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

9/9
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly
Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko

Players of Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami pose for a team photo prior to their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement