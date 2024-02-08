Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right gives his jersey to a Vissel Kobe's official after their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Vissel Kobe's players celebrate their victory over Inter Miami during their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reacts during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Ryuho Kikuchi during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi prepares to enter the pitch during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Inter Miami's Robert Taylor, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Gotoku Sakai during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Fans display posters during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Inter Miami's Jordi Alba, right, battles for the ball against Vissel Kobe's Gotoku Sakai during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Vissel Kobe's Yuya Osako, left, battles for the ball against Inter Miami's Noah Allen during the friendly soccer match between Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami CF at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Players of Vissel Kobe and Inter Miami pose for a team photo prior to their friendly soccer match at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.