Inter Miami CF Vs Vissel Kobe Friendly: Lionel Messi Enthralls Fans

After all the hullaballoo around Lionel Messi's unavailability for the Inter Miami CF tour, the Argentine national team skipper played the second half of his club's friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe and nearly scored in 30 minutes in Tokyo. The 2022 World Cup winner ended the global pre-season on a high note. Messi entered the field in the 60th minute after he missed the Hong Kong game due to an adductor injury. After a 0-0 draw in regulation, the match went to penalty kicks and Vissel won the shootout 4-3.