Inter Miami 5-1 Columbus Crew: Messi Stars Again As Herons Register Huge Win

Inter Miami was in a midseason slump just a week ago. Lionel Messi made sure it didn’t last long. Messi scored for the fifth time in three Major League Soccer matches to help Inter Miami rout the Columbus Crew 5-1 on Saturday night for its second straight win. Messi played a role each of Miami’s goals. He scored twice — in the 15th and 24th minutes — giving him 10 goals this season, which leads his team and is tied for third in MLS. He set up Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 13th, Fafà Picault’s in the 89th and was also involved in Luis Suarez’s score in the 64th. That makes it two straight matches that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has recorded at least two goals and an assist. His 16 goal contributions are the most in the league.