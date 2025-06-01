Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drives down field chased by Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Inter Miami midfielder Fafa Picault (7) after Picault scored the side's fifth goal against Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo chases down a shot by Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Columbus Crew defender Cesar Ruvalcaba (48) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Inter Miami, with teammate forward Max Arfsten (27) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) eyes an incoming ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drives past Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores his side's third goal against Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende scores his side's first goal against Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.