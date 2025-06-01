Sports

Inter Miami 5-1 Columbus Crew: Messi Stars Again As Herons Register Huge Win

Inter Miami was in a midseason slump just a week ago. Lionel Messi made sure it didn’t last long. Messi scored for the fifth time in three Major League Soccer matches to help Inter Miami rout the Columbus Crew 5-1 on Saturday night for its second straight win. Messi played a role each of Miami’s goals. He scored twice — in the 15th and 24th minutes — giving him 10 goals this season, which leads his team and is tied for third in MLS. He set up Tadeo Allende’s goal in the 13th, Fafà Picault’s in the 89th and was also involved in Luis Suarez’s score in the 64th. That makes it two straight matches that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has recorded at least two goals and an assist. His 16 goal contributions are the most in the league.

MLS: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
MLS: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drives down field chased by Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

1/8
MLS: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
MLS: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, celebrates with Inter Miami midfielder Fafa Picault (7) after Picault scored the side's fifth goal against Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

2/8
Major League Soccer: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo chases down a shot by Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3/8
Major League Soccer: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal against Columbus Crew during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

4/8
MLS soccer match: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
MLS soccer match: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Columbus Crew defender Cesar Ruvalcaba (48) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Inter Miami, with teammate forward Max Arfsten (27) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

5/8
MLS 2025: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia (8) eyes an incoming ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Columbus Crew in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6/8
MLS 2025: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
MLS 2025: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) drives past Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

7/8
Major League Soccer 2025: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami
Major League Soccer 2025: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores his side's third goal against Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

8/8
Major League Soccer 2025: Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew
Major League Soccer 2025: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Inter Miami forward Tadeo Allende scores his side's first goal against Columbus Crew during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

