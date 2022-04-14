Indian Women's League 2021-22: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Live Football Matches

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) is returning after a hiatus of two years with the fifth edition set to take place from April 15 to May 26. A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once. (More Football News)

The fifth edition of IWL will see 12 teams vie for the top honours with the champion team earning a place in the next edition of the AFC Women’s Club Championship. Gokulam Kerela are the defending champions having won the previous edition in 2020. COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC will be joined by Odisha Police, Hans Women FC, Kickstart FC, Sethu Madurai, PIFA Sports Colaba FC, Mata Rukmani FC, Sirvodem Sports Club, Indian Arrows, SSB Women FC, Sports Odisha and qualifier ARA FC.

Dates And Venues Of IWL 2021-22

The Indian Women’s League 2021-22 will kick off on April 15 and will continue till May 26. The IWL will be placed in Bhubaneswar across three grounds – Kalinga Stadium, Capital Ground and 7th Battalion Ground.

Where To Watch Indian Women’s League 2021-22 Live?

Eurosport has bagged the broadcast rights of IWL 2021-22. 30 selected football matches of Indian Women's League, the country's top division football club competition, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India TV Channel. Fans can also watch the matches on the Indian Football Team YouTube channel.

The most thrilling #WomensFootball action is back! 🤩



Watch the 5th edition of the #HeroIWL as 1️⃣2️⃣ teams battle it out for the championship! 🏆



Watch all the action from the Hero Indian Women's League 2021-22 starting from April 15 live on 📺 Eurosport!#HeroIWL #Eurosport pic.twitter.com/lUxTiN81nW — Eurosport India (@EurosportIN) April 13, 2022

What Is The Format Of IWL 2021-22?

All the 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format. The side with most number of points on May 26 will be crowned the champions of this edition and earn a place in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.

Indian Women’s League 2021-22 Fixtures

April 15, Friday

PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 16, Saturday

Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 19, Tuesday

Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 20, Wednesday

Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 23, Saturday

Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 24, Sunday

SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Odisha Police vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 27, Wednesday

Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

April 28, Thursday

Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 1, Sunday

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 2, Monday

Hans Women FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 5, Thursday

Sethu Madurai vs Sports Odisha (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 6, Friday

Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 9, Monday

Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 10, Tuesday

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 13, Friday

ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 14, Saturday

Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Sports Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 17, Tuesday

ARA FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 18, Wednesday

Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sports Odisha vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 21, Saturday

Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Kickstart FC vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 22, Sunday

Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 25, Wednesday

TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

May 26, Thursday

TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST

TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST

With PTI Inputs