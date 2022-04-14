Indian Women's League 2021-22: Full Schedule, When And Where To Watch Live Football Matches

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) is returning after a hiatus of two years with the fifth edition set to take place from April 15 to May 26. A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once. (More Football News)
The fifth edition of IWL will see 12 teams vie for the top honours with the champion team earning a place in the next edition of the AFC Women’s Club Championship. Gokulam Kerela are the defending champions having won the previous edition in 2020. COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the IWL
Gokulam Kerala FC will be joined by Odisha Police, Hans Women FC, Kickstart FC, Sethu Madurai, PIFA Sports Colaba FC, Mata Rukmani FC, Sirvodem Sports Club, Indian Arrows, SSB Women FC, Sports Odisha and qualifier ARA FC.
Dates And Venues Of IWL 2021-22
The Indian Women’s League 2021-22 will kick off on April 15 and will continue till May 26. The IWL will be placed in Bhubaneswar across three grounds – Kalinga Stadium, Capital Ground and 7th Battalion Ground.
Where To Watch Indian Women’s League 2021-22 Live?
Eurosport has bagged the broadcast rights of IWL 2021-22. 30 selected football matches of Indian Women's League, the country's top division football club competition, will be broadcast live on Eurosport India TV Channel. Fans can also watch the matches on the Indian Football Team YouTube channel.
What Is The Format Of IWL 2021-22?
All the 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin format. The side with most number of points on May 26 will be crowned the champions of this edition and earn a place in the AFC Women’s Club Championship.
Indian Women’s League 2021-22 Fixtures
April 15, Friday
PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 16, Saturday
Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
ARA FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 19, Tuesday
Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 20, Wednesday
Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 23, Saturday
Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 24, Sunday
SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Odisha Police vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 27, Wednesday
Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
April 28, Thursday
Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
ARA FC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 1, Sunday
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
PIFA Sports FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 2, Monday
Hans Women FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 5, Thursday
Sethu Madurai vs Sports Odisha (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 6, Friday
Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 9, Monday
Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 10, Tuesday
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 13, Friday
ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 14, Saturday
Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
SSB Women FC vs Sports Odisha (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 17, Tuesday
ARA FC vs Indian Arrows (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 18, Wednesday
Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sports Odisha vs Hans Women FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 21, Saturday
Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Kickstart FC vs ARA FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 22, Sunday
Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 25, Wednesday
TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
May 26, Thursday
TBD vs TBD (Capital Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
TBD vs TBD (7th Battalion Ground) – 4:00 PM IST
TBD vs TBD (Kalinga Stadium) – 7:30 PM IST
With PTI Inputs