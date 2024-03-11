Sports

Indian Wells Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4 6-0 in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open. Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Jannik Sinner each advanced in straight sets in the men's draw, but fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost to No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4, Associated Press reported. Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3, and Sinner ousted Jan Lennard-Struff 6-3 6-4. Swiatek advanced to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Francis Tiafoe lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas will face Lehecka in the men's round of 16.