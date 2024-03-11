Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, shakes hands with Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, after Swiatek defeated Noskova at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Advertisement
Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, serves against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after winning a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, serves against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts after winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.