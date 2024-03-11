Sports

Indian Wells Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics

Iga Swiatek avenged her Australian Open ouster at the hands of Linda Noskova, defeating the Czech teenager 6-4 6-0 in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters, also known as the BNP Paribas Open. Second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz and third-seeded Jannik Sinner each advanced in straight sets in the men's draw, but fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev lost to No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka 6-4 6-4, Associated Press reported. Alcaraz beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 6-3, and Sinner ousted Jan Lennard-Struff 6-3 6-4. Swiatek advanced to the round of 16, where the top-ranked Polish star will face Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. Francis Tiafoe lost in straight sets, 6-3 6-3 to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 11th-seeded Tsitsipas will face Lehecka in the men's round of 16.

Indian Wells Tennis: Iga Swiatek vs Linda Noskova | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, shakes hands with Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, after Swiatek defeated Noskova at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot against Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, serves against Iga Swiatek, of Poland, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after winning a point against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, serves against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, serves against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts after winning a game against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.

