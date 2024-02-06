India won the toss and chose to bowl first in the all-important semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024 against hosts South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. This marks a complete departure from what India have done in the tournament, as they have batted first in all the five previous games. (Match Blog | Streaming)

The Uday Saharan-led side have piled tall totals and then put oppositions under pressure with the ball so far, but will be chasing for the first time in their impressive campaign. The bowling attack would look to restrict the Proteas to a low total first.