India Vs England, 5th Test: Indian Cricket Team Prepare Ahead Of Final Test In Dharamsala - In Pics

The Indian cricket team is getting ready to face England one final time as the two teams get set to go head-to-head in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala starting March 7, Thursday. India are already 3-1 ahead in the series whereas the visitors will look to end the series on a positive note. Ben Stokes' side will look to make some changes whereas India might rope in Devdutt Padikkal over Rajat Patidar.

March 6, 2024
IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

India's Rohit Sharma with batting coach Vikram Rathour during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Indian players during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Sarfaraz Khan during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's R Ashwin during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and others during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
India's Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during a practice session ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: India Practice | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
HPCA Stadium ahead of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamshala.

India National Cricket Team

