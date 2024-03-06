Sports

India Vs England, 5th Test: Indian Cricket Team Prepare Ahead Of Final Test In Dharamsala - In Pics

The Indian cricket team is getting ready to face England one final time as the two teams get set to go head-to-head in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala starting March 7, Thursday. India are already 3-1 ahead in the series whereas the visitors will look to end the series on a positive note. Ben Stokes' side will look to make some changes whereas India might rope in Devdutt Padikkal over Rajat Patidar.