Sports

India Vs England, 5th Test: India Defeat Ben Stokes' England By An Innings And 64 Runs In Dharamsala To Take Series 4-1 - In Pics

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a match haul of nine wickets as India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test on Saturday. With the win, India claimed the series 4-1. Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin made sure it would be a memorable one as he added five wickets in the second innings to his haul of four in the first essay. England batters once again cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 218 and 195 in their two innings, while India slammed 477 on the same track. Openers Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) scored centuries while debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) scored fifties. Perhaps, the only silver lining to England’s substandard performance was veteran seamer James Anderson's 700th scalp this morning.

P
Photo Webdesk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 Ashwini Bhatia

Indian cricket team members pose with the winning trophy after they won the fifth test match against England in Dharamshala.

1/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's James Anderson, centre, greets India's Devdutt Padikkal, after India won the fifth cricket test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

2/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's players walk back to the pavilion after India won the fifth cricket test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
3/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Shoaib Bashir leaves the ground after losing his wicket on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

4/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Tom Hartley leaves the ground after losing his wicket to India's Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
5/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Mohammed Siraj hugs teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes, right, on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
6/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Kuldeep Yadav stretches to field a shot on his own bowling on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Advertisement
7/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

8/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin fields on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

9/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

10/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Ollie Pope plays a shot as India's Sarfaraz Khan cartwheels on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

11/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's Shoaib Bashir gestures as he leaves the ground at the end of India's innings on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

12/12
India%20Vs%20England%2C%205th%20Test%2C%20Day%203
India Vs England, 5th Test, Day 3 | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's Kuldeep Yadav on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.

Tags

Test Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement