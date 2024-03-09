India Vs England, 5th Test: India Defeat Ben Stokes' England By An Innings And 64 Runs In Dharamsala To Take Series 4-1 - In Pics

Indian cricket team members pose with the winning trophy after they won the fifth test match against England in Dharamshala.
England's James Anderson, centre, greets India's Devdutt Padikkal, after India won the fifth cricket test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's players walk back to the pavilion after India won the fifth cricket test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
Advertisement
England's Shoaib Bashir leaves the ground after losing his wicket on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's Tom Hartley leaves the ground after losing his wicket to India's Jasprit Bumrah on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
Advertisement
India's Mohammed Siraj hugs teammate Ravichandran Ashwin for taking the wicket of England's Ben Foakes, right, on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
Advertisement
India's Kuldeep Yadav stretches to field a shot on his own bowling on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
Advertisement
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin fields on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's Ollie Pope plays a shot as India's Sarfaraz Khan cartwheels on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's Shoaib Bashir gestures as he leaves the ground at the end of India's innings on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.
England's James Anderson celebrates the wicket of India's Kuldeep Yadav on the third day of the fifth and final test match between England and India in Dharamshala.