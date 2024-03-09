Sports

India Vs England, 5th Test: India Defeat Ben Stokes' England By An Innings And 64 Runs In Dharamsala To Take Series 4-1 - In Pics

Ravichandran Ashwin picked a match haul of nine wickets as India defeated England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth and final Test on Saturday. With the win, India claimed the series 4-1. Playing his 100th Test, Ashwin made sure it would be a memorable one as he added five wickets in the second innings to his haul of four in the first essay. England batters once again cut a sorry figure as they were bowled out for 218 and 195 in their two innings, while India slammed 477 on the same track. Openers Rohit Sharma (103) and Shubman Gill (110) scored centuries while debutant Devdutt Padikkal (65), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (56) scored fifties. Perhaps, the only silver lining to England’s substandard performance was veteran seamer James Anderson's 700th scalp this morning.