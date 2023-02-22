India vs Australia, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Semifinal Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS T20 Semifinal Live

Harmanpreet Kaur and Team India will have to rewrite the history books when they go against tournament favourites Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup first semifinal on Thursday. India, who have been among the top teams over the last five years but unable to win a major trophy, have expectedly made the semifinals of another ICC event. (More Cricket News)



However, they have been guilty of self-destructing in the past especially in a knock-out game against England or Australia. Australia beat India in the previous T20 World Cup final at home and more recently at Commonwealth Games gold medal match in Birmingham last year.

India's batting has been a major letdown in this tournament with only the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh bringing parity to the team. In the bowling department, Renuka Singh Thakur's fifer against England did bring her team some hope but others haven't matched her effort. Australian side have been one of the dominant force in the tournament with the likes of Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham amongst others impressing the critics.

The Meg Lanning-led side would be carrying a 22-match T20 winning streak into the semifinal. So, without taking anything away, here are the live streaming details for the India vs Australia semifinal match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.



When is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match will take place on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Where is India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

What time does India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match begin?

India vs Australia Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match begins at 6.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match?

India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match?

Not to worry! You can catch the live streaming action of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal match on Disney+ Hotstar.



Teams (from):

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey.

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.