India's Firsts At Commonwealth Games 2022

India wrapped up their Commonwealth Games 2022 with four golds on the final day in Birmingham. The contingent finished with 61 medals and placed fourth on the table. While wrestling and weightlifting took most of the medals on offer, shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen dominated on the final day with gold-winning performances. (More Cricket News)

Veteran table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and longevity with a coruscating show taking home three gold medals.

There were several firsts for India in Birmingham. Let’s take a look.

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling)

Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to win three consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medals when she won the women’s freestyle 53kg category in Birmingham. Her last two gold medals came in the 2014 (Glasgow) and 2018 (Gold Coast) editions. Overall, the Indian wrestling contingent won medals in all 12 categories, including six gold.

Annu Rani (Javelin)

In the absence of men’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Annu Rani took up the responsibility to raise the flag high for the Indian javelin contingent. The 29-year-old from Meerut added her name to the history books after becoming the first Indian woman javelin thrower to win a CWG medal. She took bronze with a best effort of 64m.

Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump)

Tejaswin Shankar opened India’s medal haul in athletics at the Commonwealth Games 2022. His bronze medal-winning effort also made Shankar, a last-minute addition, the first Indian to win a CWG medal in the sport.

Saurav Ghosal (Squash)

Saurav Ghosal etched his name in the record books in Birmingham when he became the first from the country to win an individual squash medal at the Commonwealth Games. He defeated 2018 Gold Coast gold medallist James Willstrop for bronze.

Achanta Sharath Kamal-Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis)

India bagged its first-ever table tennis mixed doubles Commonwealth Games medal when Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula combined to beat the Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne in the final in Birmingham.

Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump)

Eldhose Paul became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the men's triple jump at the Commonwealth Games. The achievement was even more special as India clinched a historic 1-2 finish in the event with Abdulla Aboobacker taking silver at the Alexander Stadium.

Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Badminton)

On a golden day for Indian badminton in Birmingham, the men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy grabbed the country’s first-ever Games gold in the event. The Indian duo defeated England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy in straight sets.

India Women’s Fours Team (Lawn Bowls)

Among all the firsts for India at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the Indian women’s Lawn Bowls fours team made most noise when they defeated South Africa to grab the first-ever gold medal for the country in the Games’ history. Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh were the members of the team.