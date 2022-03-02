Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India Cricket Contracts: BCCI Downgrades Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya - Reports

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 cr while A, B and C categories --valued at Rs 5 cr Rs 3 cr and Rs 1 cr respectively.

India Cricket Contracts: BCCI Downgrades Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya - Reports
Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were dropped from India Test team for the Sri Lanka series. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 11:41 pm

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Wednesday ratified the annual contract list with Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya losing their Grade A status. (More Cricket News)

Veteran batter Pujara and former Test vice-captain Rahane were downgraded in the latest central contracts list which was ratified by the BCCI's Apex Council today, according to PTI. Both the players had earlier failed to make the squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The BCCI is expected to issue the contracts for the 2021-22 season in the coming days.

Related stories

Wriddhiman Saha: BCCI Forms Committee To Probe Journalist's 'Threats' To India Wicketkeeper

Ranji Trophy: Cheteshwar Pujara Out For Duck As Mumbai Enforce Follow-on On Saurashtra

T20 World Cup 2022: No Guarantee Hardik Pandya Will Play, Says Rohit Sharma

The biggest demotion, however, was for injury-ravaged all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been shunted out from Grade A to C in the list.

According to Cricbuzz, "Among the 27 players who are going to be awarded contracts for the 2021-22 season, the BCCI has placed Pandya, once considered one of the most valuable players in Indian cricket, in Grade C. Opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been identically downgraded from Grade A to Grade C."

Controversial wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has been dropped from the Test team, has also been demoted, from Grade B to C.

The BCCI has four categories -- A+ which has annual remuneration of Rs 7 crore while A, B and C categories are valued at Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Last April, the BCCI had revealed a 28-player contract list for the men’s national team for the period between October 2020 and September 2021. Mohamed Siraj, Shubhman Gill and Axar Patel were the three new names in the group.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were in the top bracker of Grade A+.

Grade A had ten players, including the above-mentioned trio. Others are - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Rishabh Pant.

Now, Grade A has only five with only Ashwin, Jadeja, Pant, Rahul and Shami retaining their respective slots. Veteran opener Dhawan also finds himself in Grade C.

Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal had made up the five-player Grade B.

Besides Saha, Agarwal has also been demoted to Grade C.

Ten players -- Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj -- were in the Grade C.

Now, spinner Yadav and pacer Saini failed to find their names in the list altogether.

Siraj is now in Grade B while Suryakumar Yadav makes the cut in Grade C.

In the women's central contracts, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad joined Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Poonam Yadav in Grade A which has an annual retainership fee of Rs 50 lakh.

Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami remain in group B (Rs 30 lakh) while Jemimah Rodrigues has been demoted from Group B to C (Rs 10 lakh).

Tags

Sports Cricket India Cricket Contract BCCI Central Contract BCCI Apex Council India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Indian National Cricket Team BCCI Wriddhiman Saha Hardik Pandya Cheteshwar Pujara Ajinkya Rahane
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity