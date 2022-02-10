Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Greats Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni In 100-Club – Statistical Highlights

Virat Kohli became the fifth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni to play 100 ODIs on home soil.

Virat Kohli shadow practices during India's training session in Ahmedabad. AP

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:09 pm

Former India captain Virat Kohli may not be in his best of forms in the ongoing ODI series against West Indies at home but the star India batsman achieved a huge milestone joining greats Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni during the second ODI on Wednesday.

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The second ODI against West Indies was Virat Kohli’s 100th 50-over game at home which India won by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. Kohli thus became the fifth Indian to play century ODIs on home soil. Sachin tops the list with 164 ODIs, Dhoni (127), Azharuddin (113) and Yuvraj (108) rounding up the top four.  

Kohli, who has played 259 ODIs in his career, has scored 43 hundreds so far. His last ODI ton came against West Indies in August 2019. On Wednesday, Kohli could manage only 18 off 30 balls as India posted 237/9 before bowling the opposition out for 193.

In the first game of the series, Kohli could sustain just four balls in the crease departing after hitting two fours. Among the 100 matches played on home soil, Kohli has played against Australia (23) and West Indies (22) the most scoring 1199 and 1265 runs respectively.

Among the 100, Kohli captained in 35 ODIs and scored 2021 runs including nine hundreds with a best of 157 not out. In the rest 65, Kohli scored 2899 runs that also consisted of 10 three-figure scores.

Out of the 100 games Kohli played at home, 52 were under MS Dhoni. He enjoyed a stellar success under Dhoni scoring 2289 with seven hundreds and a fifty. Kohli played six ODIs under Gautam Gambhir, five under Virender Sehwag and two under current captain Rohit Sharma.

India will play the third and final ODI of the series against West Indies on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Sports West Indies Tour Of India 2022 India Vs West Indies IND Vs WI India National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team After Sachin Tendulkar Mohammad Azharuddin Yuvraj Sing MS Dhoni Cricket
