IND Vs WI: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Arrives In Ahmedabad For West Indies ODIs

The upcoming ODI series against West Indies will be Rohit Sharma's first assignment in the format after taking over full-time captaincy.

India will play three ODIs against West Indies in Ahmedabad starting February 6. - Twitter/@BCCI

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 8:53 pm

Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived in Ahmedabad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6. (More Cricket News)

All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday. 

"They will undergo a three day quarantine," a BCCI official told PTI.

The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as full-time ODI captain of the side. He could not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted photo of his departure for Ahmedabad on Saturday. He was sitting in the aircraft alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback into the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call up. 

Due to COVID-19 threat, the BCCI reduced the venues of three ODIs and as many T20s to two. The three T20s will be played in Kolkata. 

Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land in Ahmedabad later in the week.

