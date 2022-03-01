The upcoming India Vs Sri Lanka first Test match, which is also Virat Kohli’s 100th game in the format, will have a 50 per cent crowd capacity. (More Cricket News)

The match in Mohali that kicks off March 4 was earlier decided to be held behind closed doors, however, the BCCI has now changed its decision and allowed the spectators to witness the historic moment of Kohli’s career from the stadium itself.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Shah said in a statement as quoted by PTI.

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

Notably, India’s three-match T20 series against West Indies in Kolkata saw some limited crowd coming in the first two games with the BCCI allowing greater number of spectators in the final game. Even in the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka, 50 per cent crowd capacity was allowed in Dharamsala, the venue that hosted second and third T20s.

"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match,” said Shah.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

Talking about Virat Kohli, he would have played his 100th Test match in India’s recent tour to South Africa but he missed the second game of the series due to upper back spasm and ended the outing with 99 Test matches.

One of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, is going through a lean patch. Barring a 79 he scored against South Africa in Cape Town in January this year, Kohli hardly looked his usual self with the bat in hand in the recent past. His last international century came way back in November 2019 and since then he has struggled to reach the three-figure mark.

The batting giant must be hoping to double the joy of his fans in Mohali by scoring the long-awaited 71st international ton.

