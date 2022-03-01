Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 50 Percent Fans Allowed, Will It Bring Luck To Beleaguered Ex-Skipper?

Virat Kohli has not scored a century in more than two years. The India vs Sri Lanka Tests will give Kohli an opportunity to score his 71st international ton.

Virat Kohli's 100th Test: 50 Percent Fans Allowed, Will It Bring Luck To Beleaguered Ex-Skipper?
Virat Kohli must be hoping to double joy of his fans in Mohali by scoring 71st international ton. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 10:28 pm

The upcoming India Vs Sri Lanka first Test match, which is also Virat Kohli’s 100th game in the format, will have a 50 per cent crowd capacity. (More Cricket News)

The match in Mohali that kicks off March 4 was earlier decided to be held behind closed doors, however, the BCCI has now changed its decision and allowed the spectators to witness the historic moment of Kohli’s career from the stadium itself.

Related stories

PAK Vs AUS: Haris Rauf Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of First Test Match

IND Vs SL: India Join Afghanistan, Romania For Most Consecutive T20 Wins – Statistical Highlights

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," Shah said in a statement as quoted by PTI.

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match."

Notably, India’s three-match T20 series against West Indies in Kolkata saw some limited crowd coming in the first two games with the BCCI allowing greater number of spectators in the final game. Even in the recently-concluded three-match T20 series between India and Sri Lanka, 50 per cent crowd capacity was allowed in Dharamsala, the venue that hosted second and third T20s.

"Based on the advisories by the state health authorities, fans were able to witness the games in Kolkata and Dharamsala while UPCA had Lucknow T20I without crowds owing to polling a day before the match,” said Shah.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come."

Talking about Virat Kohli, he would have played his 100th Test match in India’s recent tour to South Africa but he missed the second game of the series due to upper back spasm and ended the outing with 99 Test matches.

One of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, is going through a lean patch. Barring a 79 he scored against South Africa in Cape Town in January this year, Kohli hardly looked his usual self with the bat in hand in the recent past. His last international century came way back in November 2019 and since then he has struggled to reach the three-figure mark.

The batting giant must be hoping to double the joy of his fans in Mohali by scoring the long-awaited 71st international ton.
 

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka 2022 India Vs Sri Lanka India National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Virat Kohli BCCI (Board Of Control For Cricket In India) Punjab Cricket Association Mohali
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Shibani Dandekar Gets Her Wedding Date Tattooed On Her Arm

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity