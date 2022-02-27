Captain Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with the cracking middle-order performance from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja as India chased down Sri Lanka's 183/5 with 17 balls to spare in the second T20 International at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

The win helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India have now won seven series on the trot and they are on an 11-consecutive T20I winning run. A win against the same opponents at the same venue on Sunday will help India equal the record for most successive wins in T20Is.

Hailing the batting performance, Rohit said it was pleasing to see the middle-order shouldering the responsibility after the early dismissals of openers. India were 9/1 in the first over with Rohit back in the hut. Ishan Kishan then got out in the sixth over with the score reading 44/2.

"I think it was pleasing to see for us the middle order coming out and performing. It is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. To finish the way they did was really good," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Shreyas Iyer, who hit an unbeaten 74 off 44, 84 in 47 for the third wicket with Sanju Samson (39 off 25) to revive the chase. Iyer then changed the course of the match with an unbeaten 58-run stand off just 26 balls with Jadeja, who remain not out on 45 off 19.

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well," Rohit added.