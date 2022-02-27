Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Mighty Impressed With India's Cracking Middle Order

Player of the match Shreyas Iyer was involved in two crucial stands with Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja as India beat Sri Lanka.

IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma Mighty Impressed With India's Cracking Middle Order
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer after India's win against Sri Lanka in the second T20I match. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 12:21 am

Captain Rohit Sharma was mighty impressed with the cracking middle-order performance from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja as India chased down Sri Lanka's 183/5 with 17 balls to spare in the second T20 International at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala on Saturday.

Highlights | Scorecard | Cricket News

Related stories

IND Vs SL, 2nd T20I: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Maul Sri Lanka As India Take 2-0 Lead

IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli’s 100th Test Match To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma In Awe Of Ishan Kishan's Batting Form After India Thrash Sri Lanka

The win helped India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India have now won seven series on the trot and they are on an 11-consecutive T20I winning run. A win against the same opponents at the same venue on Sunday will help India equal the record for most successive wins in T20Is.

Hailing the batting performance, Rohit said it was pleasing to see the middle-order shouldering the responsibility after the early dismissals of openers. India were 9/1 in the first over with Rohit back in the hut. Ishan Kishan then got out in the sixth over with the score reading 44/2.

"I think it was pleasing to see for us the middle order coming out and performing. It is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. To finish the way they did was really good," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

Shreyas Iyer, who hit an unbeaten 74 off 44, 84 in 47 for the third wicket with Sanju Samson (39 off 25) to revive the chase. Iyer then changed the course of the match with an unbeaten 58-run stand off just 26 balls with Jadeja, who remain not out on 45 off 19.

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well," Rohit added.

Tags

Sports Cricket India Vs Sri Lanka IND Vs SL Indian National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Sri Lanka's Tour Of India Dharamshala T20I T20 Cricket Shreyas Iyer Rohit Sharma Ravindra Jadeja Sanju Samson Dharamshala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM SportsMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Movie Review: Alia Bhatt's Shining Performance Overshadows The Predictable Storyline