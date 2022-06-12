IND Vs SA: Challenge Is To Keep Players ‘Mentally Ready’ During T20 Series, Says Wayne Parnell

South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell believes it will be a challenge for the visiting players to keep themselves ‘mentally ready’ during their five-match T20 series against India after a gruelling two-month Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 that ended last month. (More Cricket News)

Most of the South African players, who are in the squad against India, were a part of the IPL 2022. David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen and Anrich Nortje are among them. Miller won the IPL for the first time with Gujarat Titans.

“It’s important to get them fresh and ready for the matches, it’s been 10-12 weeks in the IPL with a lot of time in the bubble. Getting guys mentally ready is going to be key for us,” said Parnell ahead of the second T20 at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. South Africa lead the series having won the first game in Delhi.

The 32-year-old, who was out of the national team for close to five years, made a comeback to the South African T20 team against India. In the first T20 in Delhi, Parnell got a wicket as South Africa won by five wickets with seven balls remaining.

Before this T20 series, Parnell played his last competitive game against Bangladesh in March. “Being part of the national team is always a privilege. Certainly, coming back into this group, it was a different feel to it. It’s just nice being here,” added Parnell.

However, Parnell feels India will come back stronger in Cuttack on Sunday. “I think this match is going to be crucial. India will definitely bounce back, they are a quality side. We don't expect anything less.

“I think every single game till Bangalore will be very, very tough. Obviously, it was a great win the other night, we can take a lot of confidence from that, but it's a brand-new venue, new conditions, so we need to adapt and start work,” added Parnell, who burst onto the scene in the 2008 U-19 World Cup.

South Africa have played India in a T20 game at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack only once before. The Proteas won the game in 2015 by six wickets after skittling out the hosts for 92. The last T20 at the venue was in 2017 when India defeated Sri Lanka by 93 runs.

The last time Barabati Stadium hosted an international encounter was in 2019 as the holy city witnessed a run feast with India chasing West Indies’ 315/5 with eight balls to spare. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma 85 and 63 scoring respectively for the winners.