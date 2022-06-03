IND Vs PAK Bilateral Cricket: Pakistan Star Mohammad Rizwan Has A Dream Proposal - Here It Is

Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan opted for the resumption of bilateral cricket series against arch-rivals India, stating players from both countries are eager to play against each other. Both Pakistan and Indian cricketers share a brotherly bond with each other on and off the field. (More Cricket News)

India and Pakistan haven’t played a bilateral series for nearly a decade now. The last time Pakistan visited India was in 2012-13 season when they played three ODIs and two T20s. Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 before drawing the T20s 1-1.

The last time both these teams met at the Test arena was in 2007-08 season when India won the three-match Test series 1-0 at home. India have not toured Pakistan since the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Since then, India and Pakistan have met in continental showpieces and in World Cups.

“The cricketers from Pakistan and India want to play against each other, but the state-level affairs are not in the control of players,” Rizwan told media ahead of their ODI series against West Indies starting on June 8.

The last time Pakistan met India in an ODI was during the 2019 World Cup in England. Pakistan defeated India for the first time in any World Cup last year in T20s in Dubai, which was also the last time these two teams faced each other in the shortest format of the game.

Recently, Rizwan and Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara showed Indo-Pak brotherhood on the field when both played for Sussex in County Championships Division 2. Against Durham, the duo shared a 154-run stand for the sixth wicket which grabbed much attention from both countries.

Batting with Pujara proved to be beneficial for the Pakistan opener with Rizwan heaping rich praise for the Indian batter. Rizwan also said that he wants to take note of Pujara’s concentration level and focus. Pujara was in top form hitting 201 not out, 109, 203 and 170 not out during his stay.

Recalling the discussions Rizwan had with Pujara, the Pakistan batter said he has learned a lot. “I had discussions with Pujara regarding cricket and learned a lot of things from him. We are no different as players, we are one cricketing family. Pujara is a very nice guy.

“I really admire his concentration and focus. I believe Younis Khan, Fawad Alam and Cheteshwar Pujara are three players I rate very highly in this regard,” Rizwan said. While Rizwan gears up for the West Indies challenge, India will heavily depend on Pujara against England in a rescheduled fifth Test from July 1.