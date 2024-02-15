IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan Make Their Debut At Rajkot

Khan received his maiden India Test cap from Anil Kumble ahead of the match in Rajkot, much to the delight of his parents, who were present and visibly emotional at his accomplishment.

It was a proud moment for the Khan family, who have enjoyed a splendid start to the new year, with the younger of the two siblings, Musheer Khan, starring for the India under-19 national cricket team in the already concluded ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.