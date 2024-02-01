The Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will play host to the second Test match between India and England. The match begins on Friday, February 2 with the hosts looking to bounce back after losing the 1st Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
IND Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Look Back At India's Test Record At Vizag
Here's a look-back at India's Test record at Visakhapatnam which is relatively new in international cricket, especially for Test cricket
Talking about that, India had taken a massive 190-run lead in the first innings and had England at 163/5. However, Ollie Pope's brilliant 196 helped the visitors set a target of 231. In reply, Indian batters lacked the guile and tenacity of Pope as Tom Hartley's sensational 7/62 set up a brilliant victory for the visitors and hand them a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
The The Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam is a new venue especially in Test match cricket. The venue has mostly hosted 10 ODIs since 2005 and four T20Is since 2016 but has only hosted two Tests.
Test Record:
India have played Two Test matches at Visakhapatnam and one being against England. It was the first-ever Test played at the venue back in 2016 with India's then skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and opting to bat first. Despite losing two wickets early, Kohli (167) and Cheteshwar Pujara (119) and Ravichandran Ashwin (58) helped India to post 455.
In reply, England were bowled out for 255 thanks to Ashwin's fifer as India then set up a target of 405 to chase but Alastair Cook's men could only muster 158 as India won the Test by 246 runs.
The second Test came in 2019 against South Africa. This Test marked a defining shift in Rohit Sharma's career as he opened the innings for the first time in Test cricket. He shared a massive 317-run opening stand with Mayank Agarwal as the hosts posted a mammoth 502/7.
In reply, Proteas replied with 431 thanks to Dean Elgar's 160 and Quinton de Kock's 111. However, in India's second innings, Rohit scored yet another ton as he became the first player to score two tons in his first Test as opener as the hosts set a target of 395 for South Africa.
In reply, Proteas were bundled out for 191 with Mohammed Shami scalping five wickets as India won by 203 runs.