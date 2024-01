Ben Stokes rated the 28-run victory over India in the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday as the finest moment yet in his time as the England captain. (Report | Match Blog | Scorecard)

Fuelled by Ollie Pope's epic 196 and debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul, England roared back into the match even after conceding a massive 190-run first-innings lead.

"Since I've taken the captaincy on, we've had a lot of fantastic moments as a team. We've had a lot of great victories.