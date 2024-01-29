IND Vs ENG, 1st Test: England Are Now The Most Successful Team In India - Stats Highlights

India took a first-innings lead of 190 runs against England but ended up losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs thanks to vice-captain Ollie Pope's magnificent second-innings knock (196 runs in 278) and debutant Tom Hartley's seven-wicket (7/62 in 26.2 overs) haul. (Scorecard | Highlights)

Chasing a target of 231 runs, India were shot out for 202 all out in 69.2 overs with Hartley fittingly taking the final wicket, that of Mohammed Siraj. Stumped! After the match, India captain Rohit Sharma said that it's "hard to pinpoint where it went wrong. With a lead of 190 we were in control".