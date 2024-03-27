FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Afghanistan Stun India In Sunil Chhetri's 150th Game - In Pics

Players of Afghanistan celebrate after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 fixture at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, in Guwahati.
Players of Afghanistan (in white) celebrate after scoring a goal against India during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match between India and Afghanistan, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Advertisement
Players of India (in Blue) and Afghanistan vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match between India and Afghanistan, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Advertisement
Players of India (in Blue) and Afghanistan vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match between India and Afghanistan, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.
Players of India (in Blue) and Afghanistan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match between India and Afghanistan, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.