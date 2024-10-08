Sports

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics

On the first day of the second Youth Test, India finished at 316 for 5, powered by Nitya Pandya's solid 94. The innings featured four half-centuries, with Pandya hitting 12 fours in her 94 off 135 balls. KP Karthikeya contributed 71, while Soham Patwardhan and Nikhil Kumar each scored 61. Harry Hoekstra handed India an early blow by dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi (3) and eventually took down Pandya (2/29). Vihaan Malhotra could score only four runs from 10 balls.

IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batter Nikhil Kumar celebrates his half century during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

1/8
AUS U-19 vs IND U-19
AUS U-19 vs IND U-19 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's batter Nikhil plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

2/8
India U-19s vs Australia U-19s
India U-19s vs Australia U-19s Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's batters Soham Patwardhan and Nikhil run between the wickets during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

3/8
Australia U-19s vs India U-19s
Australia U-19s vs India U-19s Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's batter Soham Patwardhan plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

4/8
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Australia's bowler Christian Howe celebrates the wicket of India's batter Karthikeya KP during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test

5/8
AUS U-19 vs IND U-19, 2nd Youth Test
AUS U-19 vs IND U-19, 2nd Youth Test Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's batter Karthikeya KP plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

6/8
2nd Test match: IND-19 vs AUS-19
2nd Test match: IND-19 vs AUS-19 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's Nitya J Pandya and Karthikeya K P run between the wickets during the 2nd cricket test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

7/8
2nd Test match: AUS-19 vs IND-19
2nd Test match: AUS-19 vs IND-19 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's Nitya J Pandya plays a shot during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

8/8
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19
IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
India's Nitya J Pandya celebrates his half century during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

