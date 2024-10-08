Sports

IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics

On the first day of the second Youth Test, India finished at 316 for 5, powered by Nitya Pandya's solid 94. The innings featured four half-centuries, with Pandya hitting 12 fours in her 94 off 135 balls. KP Karthikeya contributed 71, while Soham Patwardhan and Nikhil Kumar each scored 61. Harry Hoekstra handed India an early blow by dismissing Vaibhav Suryavanshi (3) and eventually took down Pandya (2/29). Vihaan Malhotra could score only four runs from 10 balls.