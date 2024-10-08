IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test: Nitya Pandya Stars As India Finish Day 1 With 316 For 5 – In Pics

India's batter Nikhil Kumar celebrates his half century during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's batter Nikhil plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's batters Soham Patwardhan and Nikhil run between the wickets during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's batter Soham Patwardhan plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Australia's bowler Christian Howe celebrates the wicket of India's batter Karthikeya KP during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.IND U-19 vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test
India's batter Karthikeya KP plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test cricket match between India U-19 and Australia U-19, at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Nitya J Pandya and Karthikeya K P run between the wickets during the 2nd cricket test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Nitya J Pandya plays a shot during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Nitya J Pandya celebrates his half century during the 2nd test match between India U-19 and Australia U-19 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.