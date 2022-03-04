Friday, Mar 04, 2022
ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Anisa Mohammed Joins Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry In Elite 300-Club  

Anisa Mohammed took 2/60 and also scored 11 runs in West Indies’ thrilling win over New Zealand in ICC Women's World Cup 2022 opener on Friday.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Anisa Mohammed Joins Jhulan Goswami, Ellyse Perry In Elite 300-Club  
Anisa Mohammed became the first West Indian to take 300 international wickets in women's cricket. ICC

Updated: 04 Mar 2022 6:23 pm

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed became the first West Indies woman and fourth overall to take 300 international wickets on Friday. The 33-year-old achieved the milestone in their thrilling win over hosts New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 opener on Friday. 

Report | Schedule & Live Streaming | Scorecard | News

Coming into the game on the back of 299 international wickets, Mohammed entered the 300-club when he had a set Amy Satterthwaite trapped in front for 31. She followed it up with another wicket when Lea Tahuhu missed the line completely while trying to pull.

She thus joins India’s Jhulan Goswami (345), England’s Katherine Brunt (312) and Australia’s Ellyse Perry (308) in the elite list. Mohammed also scored 11 runs to help her team’s cause. Earlier, West Indies rode on Hayley Matthews’ (119) maiden World Cup hundred to post 259/9 in 50 overs.

In reply, New Zealand were all out for 256 despite captain Sophie Devine’s 108, with three wickets in the final over from Deandra Dottin. Needing six runs in the final six balls, Dottin, bowling her first over in the game, removed set batters Katey Martin and Jess Kerr and also effected a Fran Jonas run out to return with splendid figures of 0.5-0-2-2.   

Meanwhile, Devine, on the way to her century, also entered the 3000 ODI-run club when she cut Anisa Mohammed for a boundary in the 34th over. Matthews also became the third cricketer from West Indies to score an ODI World Cup century. Her knock came off 128 balls, with 16 fours and one six.

