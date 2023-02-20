Monday, Feb 20, 2023
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Lack Of Pace Frustrates Batters, IND 63-1 After 10 Overs

In a must-win match against Ireland, India got off to a slow start owing to a lack of pace. Ireland's bowlers kept Shafali Verma in check, managing to send her back at halfway stage.

Harmanpreet Kaur pictured ahead of India's match against Ireland on Monday.
Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:16 pm

India, in a must-win match to qualify for the semi-finals, looked ready to take on Ireland and for the first time in the tournament, opted to bat first in Gqeberha on Monday.

The pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took their time to score runs. Shafali, especially, expecting faster deliveries, appeared to struggle against Orla Prendergast and Georgina Dempsey, as they held back on pace and focused more on swing.

Mandhana, who scored a half-century in the last match against England, continued from where she had left off scoring the bulk of the runs between the pair. 

Ireland's fielding, which cost them the match against West Indies, looked rather sharp this time around, with the fielders saving a couple of sure boundaries within the first four overs.

The batters, then, opened their arms after the introduction of left-arm spinner Leah Paul, who ended up conceding 12 runs in her first over, with the scoreboard reading 42/0 at the end of the powerplay.

Mandhana got lifelines with Ireland fielders dropping her a couple of times.

Ireland's bowlers produced several opportunities, but it was either the ball falling short of the fielders or them failing to reach the ball in time.

Ireland's fielding, which looked assertive in the early goings, appeared to lack cohesiveness leading to missed chances.

Shafali, who struggled throughout her innings, was caught in the deep for a 29-ball 24 off captain Laura Delany, leaving India at 63-1 after 10 overs.

