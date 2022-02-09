Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings: Rohit Sharma Retains Third Spot, Closes In On No. 2 Virat Kohli

India captain Rohit Sharma gained valuable points after his fifty in the first ODI against West Indies. Rohit currently has 807 against Virat Kohli’s 828.

India captain hits a ball at the nets ahead of the second ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad. BCCI

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:43 pm

India’s new white-ball captain Rohit Sharma remained at third place but closed in on teammate Virat Kohli, who also held on to his second spot, in the latest ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings on Wednesday. 

IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live | Scorecard Cricket News

Rohit gained some valuable points from his fifty in the first ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies and he now has 807 rating points as against 828 of Kohli.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continued to hold on to the top spot, while his compatriot Fakhar Zaman and England batter Joe Root broke into the top 10. West Indies' Shai Hope, who scored 8 runs in the first ODI, lost out on valuable points and slipped out of the top 10.

There was no movement in the top 10 of the bowling rankings, as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah remained unchanged on seventh.

In the all-rounders’ list, Ravindra Jadeja was placed eighth, while West Indies’ Jason Holder, following his half-century in the first ODI in Ahmedabad, went up four places to get into the top 20. 

In a major leap, Oman's Jatinder Singh, who made a hundred in the first match of the UAE series, part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, jumped 26 places to break into top 100 of the batting rankings.

Jatinder is the second-highest run-scorer in the League 2 tournament with 594 runs in 23 matches.

