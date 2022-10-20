Thursday, Oct 20, 2022
BCCI Vs PCB: Home Ministry To Decide India's Asia Cup Travel Plans To Pakistan, Says Anurag Thakur

Citing players' security as the reason, sports minister Anurag Thakur retorted to PCB's claims saying that no country can dictate terms to India. Pakistan are Asia Cup 2023 hosts.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed concerns over India visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed concerns over India visiting Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Oct 2022 3:24 pm

Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said the home ministry will take a call on the Indian cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year since the players' security is an important matter. (More Cricket News)

Anurag Thakur though is expecting that the Pakistan team will come to India to compete in the 50-over World Cup next year, saying "all are welcome".

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had on Tuesday said that the Indian team will not travel to Pakistan for the continental event and they would like to compete in the tournament on a neutral venue.

It prompted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to say that it may affect their team's participation in the World Cup in India.

"All teams, who qualify for (World Cup), are invited (to compete on the Indian soil). Many times, the Pakistan teams have come to India and played. I feel India is not in a position to be dictated (by someone) and there is no reason for anyone to do that. I expect all countries to come and compete," Anurag Thakur told a select gathering of journalists when asked about the controversy that erupted after Jay Shah's statement.

Anurag Thakur spoke after it was announced that the fifth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will be held across eight cities in Madhya Pradesh from January 31 to February 11.

Asked about Indian team's travel, the Sports Minister said, "It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter."

It was pointed out that international teams have started touring Pakistan, of late, but Anurag Thakur deflected the question.

