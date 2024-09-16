Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match

Pakistan's hope for the fourth title was dashed in the semi-final match by the host nation, China. After a 1-1 draw at the end of the regulation, the team led by Ammad Butt fell 2-0 in the shootout with Wang Caiyu making a save of all four of PAK's shots. Ironically, Pakistan had previously thrashed China 5-1 in the pool stage, but failed to overcome the same team when it mattered the most.