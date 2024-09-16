Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match

After having their dreams shattered, the Pakistan national hockey team is now set to battle for pride in the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. They will face South Korea in the 3rd-4th place playoff match on September 17, Tuesday, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
Pakistan's hope for the fourth title was dashed in the semi-final match by the host nation, China. After a 1-1 draw at the end of the regulation, the team led by Ammad Butt fell 2-0 in the shootout with Wang Caiyu making a save of all four of PAK's shots. Ironically, Pakistan had previously thrashed China 5-1 in the pool stage, but failed to overcome the same team when it mattered the most.
Meanwhile, South Korea were knocked out by the defending champions, India, with a 1-4 defeat in the semi-final. In their pool stage encounter, South Korea had previously played to a 2-2 draw against their next opponent, Pakistan.
Live Streaming details of the Pakistan Vs South Korea Hockey 3rd-4th Place Playoff match
When is Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 3rd-4th Place Playoff match?
The Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 3rd-4th Place match will be played on Tuesday, September 17 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir at 1:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 3rd-4th Place Playoff match?
The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament's 3rd-4th place between Pakistan Vs South Korea will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
Pakistan Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Squads:
Pakistan: ABDUL Rehman, AHMAD Ajaz, ALI Ghazanfar, BUTT Ammad (Captain), HAMMADUDIN Muhammad, HAYAT Zikriya, KHAN Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper), KHAN Sufyan, LIAQAT Arshad, MAHMOOD Abu, NADEEM Ahmad, QADIR Faisal, RANA Waheed Ashraf, RAZZAQ Salman, ROOMAN, SHAHID Hannan, SHAKEEL Moin, UR-REHMAN Muneeb (Goal Keeper)
South Korea: BAE Jongsuk, BAE Soung Min, CHEON Min Su, HYUN Jigwang, JUNG Hyunho, KIM Hyeonhong, KIM Jaehan (Goal Keeper), KIM JungHoo, KIM Minkwon, KIM Sunghyun, KONG Yoonho, LEE Gangsan, LEE Hyeseung, LEE Jungjun (Captain), OH Daewon (Goal Keeper), OH Seyong, PARK Cheoleon, PARK Geonwoo, SIM Jaewon, YANG Jihun