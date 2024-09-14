Hockey

Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

The Pakistan Vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 sem-finals hockey match will be played on September 16, Monday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. Here's how, when and where to watch the game live

pakistan-asian-champions-trophy-2024-x-asian-hockey-federation
Pakistan National Hockey Team at the Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
The first semi-final match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 will feature a thrilling showdown between Pakistan and the hosts China on September 16, Monday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)

Pakistan stand second in the standings, trailing only the unbeaten India, with eight points from two wins, two draws, and one loss. They kicked off their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Malaysia, followed by another 2-2 draw with South Korea.

The team led by Ammad Butt, finally secured their first victory with a 2-1 win over Japan and then delivered a decisive 5-1 win against China, to enter the semi-finals. Their final pool match ended in a narrow 2-1 loss to India.

On the other hand, China, led by Chen Qijun, secured their semi-final spot with a crucial 2-0 win over Japan in the final pool match of the tournament. They are placed third with six points from two wins and three losses in the table. Their journey included a tough 3-0 loss to India, a 4-2 victory over Malaysia, a narrow 3-2 defeat to Korea, a heavy 5-1 defeat to Pakistan, and finally, a decisive win against Japan.

Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals hockey match live streaming details:

When is Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals hockey match?

The Pakistan Vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 sem-finals hockey match will be played on September 16, Monday at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China at 1:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semi-Finals hockey match?

The Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Semi-Final match will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

Pakistan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Squads

China: AO Weibao, AO Yang, CHAO Jieming, CHEN Benhai, CHEN Chongcong, CHEN Qijun (Captain), DENG Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, GAO Jiesheng, HE Yonghua, HUANG Ziyang, LIN Changliang, LU Yuanlin, MENG Dihao, MENG Nan, WANG Caiyu (Goal Keeper), WANG Weihao (Goal Keeper), ZHANG Taozhu, ZHU Xiaotong


Pakistan: ABDUL Rehman, AHMAD Ajaz, ALI Ghazanfar, BUTT Ammad (Captain), HAMMADUDIN Muhammad, HAYAT Zikriya, KHAN Abdullah Ishtiaq (Goal Keeper), KHAN Sufyan, LIAQAT Arshad, MAHMOOD Abu, NADEEM Ahmad, QADIR Faisal, RANA Waheed Ashraf, RAZZAQ Salman, ROOMAN, SHAHID Hannan, SHAKEEL Moin, UR-REHMAN Muneeb (Goal Keeper)

