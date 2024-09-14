Pakistan Vs China Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where Semi-Final Match

On the other hand, China, led by Chen Qijun, secured their semi-final spot with a crucial 2-0 win over Japan in the final pool match of the tournament. They are placed third with six points from two wins and three losses in the table. Their journey included a tough 3-0 loss to India, a 4-2 victory over Malaysia, a narrow 3-2 defeat to Korea, a heavy 5-1 defeat to Pakistan, and finally, a decisive win against Japan.