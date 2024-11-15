Hockey

India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics

India mauled minnows Thailand 13-0 to register their third consecutive win at the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Bihar's Rajgir on Thursday. Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India.