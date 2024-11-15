Hockey

India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics

India mauled minnows Thailand 13-0 to register their third consecutive win at the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Bihar's Rajgir on Thursday. Deepika (3rd, 19th, 43rd 45th, 45th minutes) found the net five times, while Preeti Dubey (9th, 40th), Lalremsiami (12, 56th) and Manisha Chauhan (55th, 58th) scored a brace each. Beauty Dung Dung (30th) and Navneet Kaur (53rd) were the other goal getters for India.

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match India and Thailand photos_Navneet Kaur
Women's ACT 2024: India and Thailand | Photo: PTI

India’s Navneet Kaur, right, and others during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match India and Thailand photos_Sangita Kumari
Women's ACT 2024, IND vs THAI: India’s Sangita Kumari in action | Photo: PTI
India’s Sangita Kumari in action during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match India and Thailand photo gallery
Women's ACT 2024, IND vs THAI: Players of India and Thailand in action | Photo: PTI
Players of India and Thailand in action during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match India and Thailand photos_Beauty Dungdung
Women's ACT 2024, IND vs THAI: India’s Beauty Dungdung celebrates a goal | Photo: PTI
India’s Beauty Dungdung celebrates a goal during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

Womens Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match India and Thailand photos_Sunelita Toppo
Women's ACT 2024, IND vs THAI: ndia’s Navneet Kaur, 25, Sunelita Toppo, 29, Preeti Dubey and others celebrate a goal | Photo: PTI
India’s Navneet Kaur, 25, Sunelita Toppo, 29, Preeti Dubey and others celebrate a goal during a Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey match between India and Thailand, at Rajgir, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

