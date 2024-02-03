The day was a highly fruitful one for the Indian sports faithful. While India took charge of proceedings against England on home soil in cricket, miles away, the Indian tennis contingent raced to a 2-0 lead against arch-rivals Pakistan in their historic Davis Cup 2024 tie at Islamabad. Meanwhile, Pakistan joined India in the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

In football, Japan were knocked out of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 and East Bengal and Mohun Bagan played an entertaining 2-2 draw in their famed Kolkata Derby at Salt Lake Stadium. Catch all the highlights from the sports world on Saturday, February 3, here. (Cricket News | Football News)