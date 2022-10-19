Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Harmanpreet Kaur Withdraws From Women's Big Bash League Due To Back Injury

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League due to a back injury according to her side Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades Media

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 2:11 pm

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League due to a back injury according to her side Melbourne Renegades. (More Cricket News)

Harmanpreet, the reigning WBBL player of the tournament had missed her side's opening two matches due to international commitments as she led India at the Asia Cup, winning the title.

 

English batter Eve Jones might play in place of Harmanpreet in the squad.

"Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her as part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury," Melbourne Renegades General Manager, James Rosengarten said in a statement.

"Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches, as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament."

Harmanpreet won the player of the tournament award last season after scoring 406 runs at a strike rate of 130.96. With the ball, she scalped 15 wickets from 13 games.

Melbourne Renegades Harmanpreet Kaur Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Asia Cup Cricket
