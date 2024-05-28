Sports

French Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Leolia Jeanjean, To Meet Naomi Osaka In Round 2 - In Pics

The top-ranked Iga Swiatek kicked off her French Open 2024 campaign with an easy win against Leolia Jeanjean on Monday (May 28). The two-time Roland Garros champion notched up a 6-1, 6-2 victory to set up a showdown against Naomi Osaka in the second round. Osaka had earlier defeated Lucia Bronzetti in a three-setter.

Poland's Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates as she won her first round match against France's Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open tennis tournament, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/7
Frances Leolia Jeanjean
France's Leolia Jeanjean Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

France's Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/7
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

A ball lies on the clay court during the first round match between Poland's Iga Swiatek and France's Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/7
Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her first round match against France's Leolia Jeanjean at the French Open tennis tournament, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/7
Leolia Jeanjean
Leolia Jeanjean Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

France's Leolia Jeanjean reacts during her first round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the French Open tennis tournament, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/7
French Open: Iga Swiatek
French Open: Iga Swiatek Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/7
French Open: Leolia Jeanjean
French Open: Leolia Jeanjean Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a shot against France's Leolia Jeanjean during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/7
French Open 2024: Leolia Jeanjean
French Open 2024: Leolia Jeanjean Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

France's Leolia Jeanjean plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress