French Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Leolia Jeanjean, To Meet Naomi Osaka In Round 2 - In Pics

The top-ranked Iga Swiatek kicked off her French Open 2024 campaign with an easy win against Leolia Jeanjean on Monday (May 28). The two-time Roland Garros champion notched up a 6-1, 6-2 victory to set up a showdown against Naomi Osaka in the second round. Osaka had earlier defeated Lucia Bronzetti in a three-setter.