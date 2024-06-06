Sports

French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics

17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva made the biggest news at Roland Garros when she ousted the world no 2 in women's, Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the French Open. Andreeva, who is ranked 38th in the world, won the match by wrapping up a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 win. Andreeva's semi-finalist will be Jasmine Paolini who earlier stunned fourth seed Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.

France Tennis French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Russia's Mirra Andreeva celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

1/9
France Tennis French Open
France Tennis French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Mirra Andreeva, right, celebrates winning her quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, left, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024
French Open Tennis Tournament 2024 Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after missing a shot against Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

6/9
Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka
Mirra Andreeva vs Aryna Sabalenka Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva
Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

The physiotherapist of Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has her autograph on his skull during the quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament against Russia's Mirra Andreeva at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Jean-Francois Badias

Russia's Mirra Andreeva prepares to serve against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open 2024
French Open 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Russia's Mirra Andreeva plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their quarterfinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

