French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Mirra Andreeva At Roland Garros QF - In Pics

17-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva made the biggest news at Roland Garros when she ousted the world no 2 in women's, Aryna Sabalenka to reach the semi-finals of the French Open. Andreeva, who is ranked 38th in the world, won the match by wrapping up a 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 win. Andreeva's semi-finalist will be Jasmine Paolini who earlier stunned fourth seed Elena Rybakina on Wednesday.