French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best Friend Paula Badosa; Advances To Fourth Round - In Pics

In a gripping third-round clash at the French Open on Saturday, the tournament's second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, squared off against her best friend and fellow competitor, Spaniard Paula Badosa. Despite their close off-court relationship, the two athletes set aside their personal connection to engage in a fiercely contested battle for victory on the tennis court. From the outset, it was evident that the match would be tightly contested, with both players exchanging early breaks in the first set. As the match progressed, Badosa managed to gain a slight advantage by capitalizing on Sabalenka's powerful serves, ultimately edging ahead in the sixth game. However, Sabalenka, known for her determination, fought back, showcasing her exceptional skill with a well-executed drop shot that set up a crucial match point opportunity. In the peak moment, Badosa succumbed to the pressure, committing an unforced error that handed Sabalenka the victory. Despite the intensity of their on-court battle, the match ended with a warm hug.