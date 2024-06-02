Sports

French Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Best Friend Paula Badosa; Advances To Fourth Round - In Pics

In a gripping third-round clash at the French Open on Saturday, the tournament's second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, squared off against her best friend and fellow competitor, Spaniard Paula Badosa. Despite their close off-court relationship, the two athletes set aside their personal connection to engage in a fiercely contested battle for victory on the tennis court. From the outset, it was evident that the match would be tightly contested, with both players exchanging early breaks in the first set. As the match progressed, Badosa managed to gain a slight advantage by capitalizing on Sabalenka's powerful serves, ultimately edging ahead in the sixth game. However, Sabalenka, known for her determination, fought back, showcasing her exceptional skill with a well-executed drop shot that set up a crucial match point opportunity. In the peak moment, Badosa succumbed to the pressure, committing an unforced error that handed Sabalenka the victory. Despite the intensity of their on-court battle, the match ended with a warm hug.

French Open Tennis Championships Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates winning her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Paula Badosa at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. ()

1/9
French Open Tennis Championships 2024
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus blows a kiss to cheering tennis fans after winning her third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Paula Badosa at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

2/9
French Open Tennis Tournament
French Open Tennis Tournament Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, is congratulated by Spain's Paula Badosa after winning the third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

3/9
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Spain's Paula Badosa during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

4/9
Paula Badosa
Paula Badosa Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Paula Badosa plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

5/9
Spains Paula Badosa
Spain's Paula Badosa Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Paula Badosa plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 1, 2024. ()

6/9
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves on center court Philippe Chatrier, with it's roof closed because of the rain, during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Spain's Paula Badosa at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

7/9
Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa
Aryna Sabalenka vs Paula Badosa Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves against Spain's Paula Badosa during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

8/9
Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka
Paula Badosa vs Aryna Sabalenka Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays a shot against Spain's Paula Badosa during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

9/9
French Open
French Open Photo: AP/Christophe Ena

Spain's Paula Badosa plays a shot against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris.

