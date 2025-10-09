VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate Janina Minge scores from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, left, scores with a header to make it 3-0 against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg's Ella Peddemors celebrates after scoring their second goal against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg's Cora Zicai, right, avoids the sliding challenge by Paris St. Germain' Jackie Groenen during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate after Paris St. Germain's Jackie Groenen scored an own goal during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
Paris St. Germain's Jackie Groenen (14) scores an own goal for VfL Wolfsburg during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and Paris St. Germain's Elisa De Almeida battle for the ball during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.
VfL Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, right, and Paris St. Germain's Rasheedat Ajibade battle for the ball during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.