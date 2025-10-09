Football

Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Women's Champions League: She-Wolves Crush PSG 4-0

VfL Wolfsburg opened their 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Champions League league-phase campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Jackie Groenen broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute, followed by Ella Peddemors’ strike in the 42nd. Alexandra Popp added a third in the 90th minute, and Janina Minge converted a late penalty in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory for the German side.

UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Janina Minge
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate Janina Minge scores from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_ Janina Minge
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Janina Minge scores from the penalty spot to make it 4-0 against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Alexandra Popp
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, left, scores with a header to make it 3-0 against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Ella Peddemors
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Ella Peddemors celebrates after scoring their second goal against Paris St. Germain during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Cora Zicai
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Cora Zicai, right, avoids the sliding challenge by Paris St. Germain' Jackie Groenen during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Jackie Groenen
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg players celebrate after Paris St. Germain's Jackie Groenen scored an own goal during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Jackie Groenen
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

Paris St. Germain's Jackie Groenen (14) scores an own goal for VfL Wolfsburg during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Lineth Beerensteyn
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Lineth Beerensteyn, left, and Paris St. Germain's Elisa De Almeida battle for the ball during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

UEFA Womens Champions League 2025-26 Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain_Alexandra Popp
Women's Champions League 2025-26: Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain | Photo: Swen Pförtner/dpa via AP

VfL Wolfsburg's Alexandra Popp, right, and Paris St. Germain's Rasheedat Ajibade battle for the ball during a Women's Champions League soccer match in Wolfsburg, Germany.

