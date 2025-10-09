Football

Wolfsburg Vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Women's Champions League: She-Wolves Crush PSG 4-0

VfL Wolfsburg opened their 2025-26 UEFA Women’s Champions League league-phase campaign with a dominant 4-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain. Jackie Groenen broke the deadlock early in the 7th minute, followed by Ella Peddemors’ strike in the 42nd. Alexandra Popp added a third in the 90th minute, and Janina Minge converted a late penalty in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive victory for the German side.