VEN 1-0 MEX, Copa America 2024: Rondon's Penalty Powers Venezuela Into Quarterfinals - In Pics

Salomon Rondon's penalty kick in the 57th minute secured a surprising 1-0 victory for Venezuela over Mexico in the Copa America. This win propels Venezuela into the quarterfinals, while Mexico's fate hangs in the balance. Venezuela, who already had a win under their belt against Ecuador, are guaranteed a top-two finish in Group B. Mexico, despite starting with a win over Jamaica, now finds themselves needing a victory over Ecuador in their next match to progress. Venezuela will face the already eliminated Jamaica in their final group stage fixture. This win also marks the end of a 13-game winless streak for Venezuela against Mexico.