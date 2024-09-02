UEFA Nations League: Jean Van Hecke Receives Maiden Netherlands Call-up

Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke has received his first call-up to the Netherlands squad to replace Micky van de Ven for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. (More Football News)
Van de Ven was seen in training with Tottenham Hotspur this week, but Ange Postecoglou did not include him in his squad for their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.
A knee injury sustained in Spurs' 4-0 win over Everton last time has forced Van de Ven to withdraw, with the Dutch football association confirming he was not match fit.
But Ronald Koeman has a dependable replacement in Van Hecke, who has impressed for the Seagulls this season under new head coach Fabian Hurzeler.
His 222 successful passes this season is a total only bettered by defensive partner Lewis Dunk (233), while he has also won 15 of his 26 contested duels.
The Netherlands kickstart their Nations League campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday before facing Germany in Amsterdam three days later.