Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Why Was Croatia Fined $112,000 For Fan Misconduct?

The separate fines for incidents at the Croatia-Italy game on Monday were 45,000 euros for throwing objects, including beer cups, 30,000 euros for lighting flares and fireworks, and 30,000 euros for “inappropriate behavior” that was not specified

(AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Croatia's Luka Modric reacts at the end of Group B match between Croatia and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Leipzig, Germany, Monday, June 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
info_icon

Croatia was fined 105,000 euros ($112,500) by UEFA for fan misconduct at a European Championship elimination game against Italy, the federation said on Friday. (More Football News)

The financial penalty is the biggest by UEFA announced at the tournament, and the second for Croatia. A separate investigation by UEFA is ongoing into alleged racism involving both sets of fans at Croatia's second Euro 2024 game, against Albania.

The separate fines for incidents at the Croatia-Italy game on Monday were 45,000 euros for throwing objects, including beer cups, 30,000 euros for lighting flares and fireworks, and 30,000 euros for “inappropriate behavior” that was not specified.

UEFA fined Croatia 27,500 euros for fans lighting and throwing fireworks at the game against Albania.

France captain Kylian Mbappe. - AP/Hassan Ammar
UEFA Euro 2024, Round of 16 Preview: France Vs Belgium The Headline Fixture As Heavyweights Prepare For Knockout Stage

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Croatian federation earned 9.2 million euros in tournament prize money by UEFA.

Croatia was eliminated by drawing with Italy 1-1 in Leipzig. Italy scored in the eighth and final minute of stoppage time.

The game could have been the international farewell for Croatia great Luka Modric, at age 38. His goal against Italy set a tournament record as the oldest ever scorer.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: NTA Announces Fresh UGC-NET Exam, Dalai Lama To Be Discharged Today
  2. Maha Accident: At Least 6 Killed, 5 Injured In Wrong Side Car Entry At Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway
  3. Karnataka: 15 People Including 3 Family Members Killed In Haveri Accident
  4. Delhi Heavy Rains: 2 Children Among 3 Dead Due To Drowning; Over 300 Complaints On Waterlogging | Details Inside
  5. Outlook's Next Issue: In Honour Of Pride Month
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop But Nears Rs 150 Crore In India
  2. Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares ‘Italian Selfie’ Looking Tidy In White
  3. Malayalam Cinema's Evergreen Actress Jayabharathi Turns 70
  4. How David Duchovny ‘Discovered' Angelina Jolie: All He Knew Was That She Was A Movie Star
  5. Kevin Costner Reveals Strong Female Characters Do Heavy-Lifting In His Movies For Men
Sports News
  1. Kiran Pahal Wins Gold In Women 400m Race After Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification
  2. India Vs South Africa Final, T20 World Cup Live Updates: All Eyes On Barbados Weather, Rain Forecast
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray Cruise Into Draw After Recent Surgeries
  4. Germany Vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 Preview: GER Vs DEN Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Why Was Croatia Fined $112,000 For Fan Misconduct?
World News
  1. Ukraine’s Zelensky Says Drafting ‘Comprehensive Plan’ To End War With Russia
  2. Iran Votes In Snap Poll For New President After hard-liner's Death Amid Rising Tensions In Mideast
  3. US Will Remove Gaza Aid Pier Due To Weather And May Not Put It Back, Officials Say
  4. Google Maps Controversy: Woman Flashes Outside Iowa Bar On 324 Front St., Images Go Viral
  5. Gun Sales Surge Amid Growing Violence: Top US States Leading Firearm Purchases In 2023 Revealed
Latest Stories
  1. Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake Hits Peru, Tsunami Warning Issued
  2. 77th Tony Awards: Alicia Keys, Liev Schreiber, Elle Fanning And Others Rock The Red Carpet Look To Perfection
  3. Delhi Airport Roof Collapse: Opposition Lists Collapsed Structures, Leaks, Cracks In 10 Years Of Modi Govt
  4. Hina Khan Diagnosed With Stage Three Breast Cancer; Says 'Will Overcome This Challenge'
  5. Anxiety Builds On Earth As Sunita Williams Remains Stuck In Space Due To ISS Helium Leaks | What We Know
  6. Amid NEET Row, Centre's Panel Asks Suggestions From Students, Parents For Exam Reforms
  7. ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa’s Film Is Second Biggest Punjabi Opener Of All Time
  8. Breaking News June 28: 5 Dead In Blast At Telangana Glass Factory; Heavy Traffic In Delhi Amid Rains | Highlights