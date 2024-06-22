Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine Beat Slovakia 2-1 With Dramatic Comeback - In Pics

Ukraine sealed a 2-1 victory against Slovakia in the UEFA European Championship Group E match on June 21, Friday in Berlin, thanks to Roman Yaremchuk's late goal. This marked Ukraine's third comeback triumph which boosted their hopes to stay alive and strong in the contention. Despite rain interrupting the match, Slovakia initially took the lead in the 17th minute through Ivan Schranz's goal. However, as time passed the boys in yellow soon started working hard to turn the tides. First Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the equalizer in the 54th minute. And then, Mykola Shaparenko played a crucial part by sending a long pass over the top for Yaremchuk, which gave their side a 2-1 lead till the end of the game.