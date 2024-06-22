UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine Beat Slovakia 2-1 With Dramatic Comeback - In Pics

Slovakia players leave the pitch at the end of the Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. Ukraine won 2-1.
Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona gives instructions during the Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Ukraine's head coach Serhiy Rebrov watches the game during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Ukraine supporters celebrate team's first goal scored by Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko, left, scores his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Slovakia's Juraj Kucka, bottom left, shoots during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.
A Ukrainian child makes a heart sign ahead of a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.