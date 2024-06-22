Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Ukraine Beat Slovakia 2-1 With Dramatic Comeback - In Pics

Ukraine sealed a 2-1 victory against Slovakia in the UEFA European Championship Group E match on June 21, Friday in Berlin, thanks to Roman Yaremchuk's late goal. This marked Ukraine's third comeback triumph which boosted their hopes to stay alive and strong in the contention. Despite rain interrupting the match, Slovakia initially took the lead in the 17th minute through Ivan Schranz's goal. However, as time passed the boys in yellow soon started working hard to turn the tides. First Oleksandr Zinchenko scored the equalizer in the 54th minute. And then, Mykola Shaparenko played a crucial part by sending a long pass over the top for Yaremchuk, which gave their side a 2-1 lead till the end of the game.

UEFA Euro 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Slovakia players leave the pitch at the end of the Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany. Ukraine won 2-1.

1/9
Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring a second goal
Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring a second goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Ukraine's Roman Yaremchuk celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

2/9
Slovakias head coach Francesco Calzona
Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Slovakia's head coach Francesco Calzona gives instructions during the Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

3/9
Ukraines head coach Serhiy Rebrov
Ukraine's head coach Serhiy Rebrov | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Ukraine's head coach Serhiy Rebrov watches the game during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

4/9
Mykola Shaparenko celebrates after scoring a goal
Mykola Shaparenko celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

5/9
Ukraine supporters celebrate teams first goal
Ukraine supporters celebrate team's first goal | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Ukraine supporters celebrate team's first goal scored by Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany.

6/9
Mykola Shaparenko, left, scores Ukraines opening goal
Mykola Shaparenko, left, scores Ukraine's opening goal | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko, left, scores his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

7/9
Juraj Kucka shoots against Ukraine
Juraj Kucka shoots against Ukraine | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino

Slovakia's Juraj Kucka, bottom left, shoots during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

8/9
Slovakias Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring a goal
Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

Slovakia's Ivan Schranz celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

9/9
Ukrainian child makes a heart sign ahead of Slovakia vs Ukraine match
Ukrainian child makes a heart sign ahead of Slovakia vs Ukraine match | Photo: AP/Andreea Alexandru

A Ukrainian child makes a heart sign ahead of a Group E match between Slovakia and Ukraine at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany.

