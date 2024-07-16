Football

UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics

Thousands of Spanish fans took the streets as they welcomed the heroes of the UEFA Euro 2024 winners. Spain, led by Alvaro Morata, beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin to register their fourth European title. De la Fuente's men travelled from Germany to the Spanish capital as they met the King Felipe VI and his family. They were also greeted by many fans at the Cibeles Square as they welcomed the heroes of Berlin.