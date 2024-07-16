Football

UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics

Thousands of Spanish fans took the streets as they welcomed the heroes of the UEFA Euro 2024 winners. Spain, led by Alvaro Morata, beat England 2-1 in the final in Berlin to register their fourth European title. De la Fuente's men travelled from Germany to the Spanish capital as they met the King Felipe VI and his family. They were also greeted by many fans at the Cibeles Square as they welcomed the heroes of Berlin.

Euro 2024 winners Spain team Celebrate Victory With Fans | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain's Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid. Spain defeated England in the final of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin on Sunday evening.

2/10
Spains team captain Alvaro Morata introduces teammate Lamine Yamal
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata introduces teammate Lamine Yamal | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces teammate Lamine Yamal, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

3/10
Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and goalkeeper David Raya
Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and goalkeeper David Raya | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and goalkeeper David Raya, from left, gestures to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

4/10
Spains team captain Alvaro Morata with trophy
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata with trophy | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata arrives on stage carrying the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

5/10
Spain players throw head coach Luis de la Fuente
Spain players throw head coach Luis de la Fuente | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain players throw head coach Luis de la Fuente in the air celebrating the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on s stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

6/10
Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations at Cibeles square in Madrid
Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations at Cibeles square in Madrid | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain's Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

7/10
Spain players celebrate at Cibeles square in Madrid
Spain players celebrate at Cibeles square in Madrid | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Spain players celebrate with the fans the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.

8/10
Fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team at Cibeles square
Fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team at Cibeles square | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team to celebrate their European soccer championship title at Cibeles square in Madrid.

9/10
Fans celebrate Spains Euro 2024 win at Madrid
Fans celebrate Spain's Euro 2024 win at Madrid | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

A youth atop a traffic light throws water in the air as fans start gathering to celebrate with the Spanish team their European soccer championship title, in Madrid.

10/10
Spanish soccer fans at Cibeles square in Madrid
Spanish soccer fans at Cibeles square in Madrid | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas

Thousands of fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team to celebrate their European soccer championship title at Cibeles square in Madrid.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  3. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displaying In Stadiums: Report
  4. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
  5. PCB Appoints Australia's Tony Hemming As Chief Curator For Two Years
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  3. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  4. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Elias Ymer, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Swedish Open 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  2. After Modi Meets Putin, US Calls On India To 'Utilise' Ties With Russia To End 'Illegal' War On Ukraine
  3. Congress Leaders' 'Political Decisions' Assassinated Them, Claims Malviya; Grand Old Party Slams 'BJP Buffoons'
  4. A Muslim Woman's Right To Maintenance: From Shah Bano Case To Now
  5. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
Entertainment News
  1. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
  2. Asha Parekh Opens Up On Marriage Rumours With Shammi Kapoor, Addresses Her Strained Relationship With Shatrughan Sinha
  3. Ramesh Taurani Shares Big Update About 'Soldier 2', Confirms Sequel Will Start Shoot In 2025
  4. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  5. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  2. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  3. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
  4. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  5. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance? Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player