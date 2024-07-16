Spain's Dani Olmo holds the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid. Spain defeated England in the final of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin on Sunday evening.
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, with the microphone, introduces teammate Lamine Yamal, center, to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and goalkeeper David Raya, from left, gestures to the fans during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.
Spain's team captain Alvaro Morata arrives on stage carrying the trophy during celebrations of the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.
Spain players throw head coach Luis de la Fuente in the air celebrating the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on s stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.
Spain players celebrate with the fans the Spanish team's European soccer championship title on a stage at Cibeles square in Madrid.
Fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team to celebrate their European soccer championship title at Cibeles square in Madrid.
A youth atop a traffic light throws water in the air as fans start gathering to celebrate with the Spanish team their European soccer championship title, in Madrid.
Thousands of fans wait for the arrival of the Spanish team to celebrate their European soccer championship title at Cibeles square in Madrid.