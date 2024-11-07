Football

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a goal in each half, helping the team secure a convincing 5-2 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Defender Inigo Martinez opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a close-range header from a Raphinha free-kick, nodding the ball across goal into the bottom-left corner. However, Barcelona was pulled back when Silas beat their aggressive offside trap to equalize with a tidy finish following a quick counterattack just 14 minutes later. Lewandowski put Barcelona back in the lead just before halftime, capitalizing on a rebound after Raphinha's shot hit the post in the 43rd minute. He then extended Barcelona's advantage eight minutes into the second half with a first-time strike from a Jules Kounde cross.

UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Dani Olmo
UEFA Champions League: Red Star's Dalcio, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic

Red Star's Dalcio, left, and Barcelona's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

2/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Lamine Yamal
UEFA Champions League: Red Star's Timi Max Elsnik, right, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Red Star's Timi Max Elsnik, right, and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

3/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Fermin Lopez
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

4/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Dani Olmo
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Dani Olmo passes the ball in front of Red Star's Guelor Kanga | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Dani Olmo passes the ball in front of Red Star's Guelor Kanga during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

5/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Raphinha
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Raphinha reacts after scoring a goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Raphinha reacts after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

6/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Robert Lewandowski
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots by Red Star's Seol Young-woo during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

7/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Gerard Martín
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Martín, left, and Red Star's Silas fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Gerard Martín, left, and Red Star's Silas fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

8/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match photos
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona players celebrate after a goal | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

9/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Cherif Ndiaye
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Martín. left, and Red Star's Cherif Ndiaye fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Barcelona's Gerard Martín. left, and Red Star's Cherif Ndiaye fight for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

10/10
UEFA Champions League soccer Red Star Belgrade vs Barcelona FC football match_Silas
UEFA Champions League: Red Star's Silas celebrates after scoring against Barcelona | Photo: AP/Darko Vojinovic
Red Star's Silas celebrates after scoring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Red Star and Barcelona at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia.

