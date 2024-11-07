Football

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski's Brace Secures Barcelona's 5-2 Win Over Red Star Belgrade - In Pics

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored a goal in each half, helping the team secure a convincing 5-2 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League. Defender Inigo Martinez opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a close-range header from a Raphinha free-kick, nodding the ball across goal into the bottom-left corner. However, Barcelona was pulled back when Silas beat their aggressive offside trap to equalize with a tidy finish following a quick counterattack just 14 minutes later. Lewandowski put Barcelona back in the lead just before halftime, capitalizing on a rebound after Raphinha's shot hit the post in the 43rd minute. He then extended Barcelona's advantage eight minutes into the second half with a first-time strike from a Jules Kounde cross.