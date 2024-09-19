UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center, greets Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, makes a save as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, controls the ball past Manchester City's Jack Grealish during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rodrigo, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, controls the ball past Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.