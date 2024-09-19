Football

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics

Inter Milan managed to hold Manchester City for a goalless draw as both sides opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with one point. City were the better side and made more chances but could not covert any of them. Inter too had their chances but failed to disturb the scoreline. This is just the second time that Man City have not been able to score at home in a Champions League match under Pep Guardiola.