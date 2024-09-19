Football

UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan Hold Man City For Goalless Draw At Etihad - In Pics

Inter Milan managed to hold Manchester City for a goalless draw as both sides opened their UEFA Champions League campaign with one point. City were the better side and made more chances but could not covert any of them. Inter too had their chances but failed to disturb the scoreline. This is just the second time that Man City have not been able to score at home in a Champions League match under Pep Guardiola.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center, greets Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi, center, greets Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan at the end of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan reacts after a missed scoring opportunity
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer makes a save as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan reacts after a missed scoring opportunity | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Inter Milan's goalkeeper Yann Sommer, right, makes a save as Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez controls the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, controls the ball past Manchester City's Jack Grealish
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, controls the ball past Manchester City's Jack Grealish | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan, right, controls the ball past Manchester City's Jack Grealish during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed scoring opportunity
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed scoring opportunity | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, attempts a shot at goal
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, attempts a shot at goal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Phil Foden, left, attempts a shot at goal in front of Inter Milan's Matteo Darmian during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Rodrigo, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Rodrigo, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rodrigo, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Rico Lewis, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Rico Lewis, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Rico Lewis, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan:
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, controls the ball past Inter Milan's Francesco Acerbi during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck
UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Inter Milan: Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, England.

