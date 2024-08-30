Football

UCL 2024-25 Draw: Ronaldo, Buffon In Attendance In Monaco - In Pics

Real Madrid will have rematches of the final from its past three Champions League title wins, against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, in its eight-game schedule in the new format of European soccer’s signature event. Madrid has added France superstar Kylian Mbappé to its stellar team since beating Dortmund in last season’s final. It also beat Liverpool in the 2022 and 2018 finals among its record 15 European titles. Madrid will host Dortmund and travel to Liverpool, though the match dates won’t be confirmed until Saturday. Manchester City also gets a Champions League final reunion — hosting Inter Milan which it beat to win its European title in 2023. Defending champion Madrid’s slate of opponents also include home games against seven-time European champion AC Milan, Salzburg and Stuttgart with trips to Atalanta — the Europa League winner that Madrid beat in the UEFA Super Cup this month — and twice to France, to play Lille and debutant Brest.