Real Madrid will have rematches of the final from its past three Champions League title wins, against Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, in its eight-game schedule in the new format of European soccer’s signature event. Madrid has added France superstar Kylian Mbappé to its stellar team since beating Dortmund in last season’s final. It also beat Liverpool in the 2022 and 2018 finals among its record 15 European titles. Madrid will host Dortmund and travel to Liverpool, though the match dates won’t be confirmed until Saturday. Manchester City also gets a Champions League final reunion — hosting Inter Milan which it beat to win its European title in 2023. Defending champion Madrid’s slate of opponents also include home games against seven-time European champion AC Milan, Salzburg and Stuttgart with trips to Atalanta — the Europa League winner that Madrid beat in the UEFA Super Cup this month — and twice to France, to play Lille and debutant Brest.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo speaks after receiving a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his achievements in the competition | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his achievements in the competition, while Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks on at right, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, is shown on the screen
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, is shown on the screen | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, is shown on the screen before he is awarded the 2024 UEFA President's Award by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, 2nd left, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon receives the 2024 UEFA Presidents Award
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon receives the 2024 UEFA President's Award | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon receives the 2024 UEFA President's Award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon career highlights are shown on the screen
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon career highlights are shown on the screen | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon career highlights are shown on the screen before he is awarded the 2024 UEFA President's Award during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his achievements in the competition, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Gianluigi Buffon, UEFAs Giorgio Marchetti and Cristiano Ronaldo in Monaco
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and Cristiano Ronaldo in Monaco | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

The clubs in pot 1 are shown on the screen as former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, present the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: UEFAs Giorgio Marchetti directs player Cristiano Ronaldo to press a button
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti directs player Cristiano Ronaldo to press a button | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti directs player Cristiano Ronaldo to press a button to proceed with the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds a ticket for Leipzig
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds a ticket for Leipzig | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds a ticket for Leipzig next to UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Gianluigi Buffon, UEFAs Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo during the draw
2024-25 UEFA Champions League Draw: Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo during the draw | Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia

Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, present the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.

