Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his achievements in the competition, while Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon looks on at right, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
A picture of Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, is shown on the screen before he is awarded the 2024 UEFA President's Award by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, 2nd left, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon receives the 2024 UEFA President's Award from UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
Former Juventus and PSG Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon career highlights are shown on the screen before he is awarded the 2024 UEFA President's Award during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League, speaks after receiving a special award from UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in recognition of his achievements in the competition, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
The clubs in pot 1 are shown on the screen as former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, present the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti directs player Cristiano Ronaldo to press a button to proceed with the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon holds a ticket for Leipzig next to UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, during the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.
Former Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, UEFA's Giorgio Marchetti and player Cristiano Ronaldo, from left, present the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco.