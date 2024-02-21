Dortmund players complained bitterly that Hummels had played the ball, but referee Srdjan Jovanovic waved away their protests.

“The referee judged that there was a penalty,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic. “Our wish remains that he should look at the screen. He was very sure of his decision. We think it was a hard decision.”

Hummels himself was less diplomatic.

“Zero percent a penalty. Zero. I slide in, I clearly play the ball, change its path and only then make minimal contact,” the defender told Amazon Prime. “Tillman was laughing himself silly on the pitch, (Johan) Bakayoko was laughing himself silly, they were all grinning at me for minutes.”

Dest came close to snatching a late winner when he passed Julian Ryerson on the left but Meyer, a late replacement for the injured Gregor Kobel, saved his shot.

ALSO READ: Joao Felix, Sergi Roberto Back In Barcelona Squad For Napoli Tie