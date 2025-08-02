Football Transfers: Marseille Sign Igor Paixao From Feyenoord For €30m

Marseille have further bolstered their forward line with the signing of Feyenoord's Igor Paixao.
Paixao, who has signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants, arrives for a reported €30m transfer fee, which could rise to €35m.
The Brazilian joins Marseille just two days after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completed his return to the club after a season in Saudi Arabia.
Ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, Marseille's transfer strategy has seen them rebuild their forward line, despite scoring the second-most goals in Ligue 1 last season.
Paixao had been linked with a move to the Premier League with Leeds United, but the 25-year-old was swayed by the lure of Champions League football.
The forward joined Feyenoord from Brazilian side Coritiba in 2022, going on to make 129 appearances in all competitions, scoring 39 goals and registering 23 assists.
In the Eredivisie last season, only Feyenoord team-mate Sem Steijn (34) registered more goal contributions than Paixao (26) in the competition.
Paixao's threat in the final third also saw him create 70 chances in the Dutch top flight in 2024-25. Only Souffian El Karouani (75) and Joey Veerman (71) registered more.
Marseille begin their Ligue 1 campaign against Rennes on August 15.